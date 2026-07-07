5 injured after car crashes into MARTA bus in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a MARTA bus in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police officials say around 4 p.m., a suspect vehicle tried to escape from officers on James Jackson Pkwy. NW.

“Shortly after, the vehicle was involved in a traffic accident near Etheridge Dr. NW and Hightower Rd NW. A MARTA bus was involved in the accident,” Atlanta police officials said.

Atlanta police officials say 10 people were aboard the MARTA bus at the time. There were five people, including the MARTA bus operator who claimed injury and were transported to the hospital to be treated.

The other passengers were picked up by another bus and taken to their destination.

The bus was towed from the scene. It is unclear how much damage the MARTA bus and other vehicle involved sustained in the crash.

Police did not say what charges the suspect faces.

The investigation is active and ongoing.