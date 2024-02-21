5 Georgians sold counterfeit items on Facebook Marketplace, subject of RICO investigation, DA says

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are the subject of a RICO investigation in South Georgia.

Chase Studstill, District Attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit has filed a complaint against five Cook County residents.

The complaint alleges that the five defendants operated a RICO enterprise by purchasing counterfeit merchandise and selling it to unsuspecting customers.

Michelle Meadows, Russell “Rusty” Meadows, Heather Danielle Edmondson, Ashlin Meadows, and James Shiver, Jr. were named in the complaint.

The complaint accuses them of selling counterfeit handbags, wallets, belts, scarves, and luggage purportedly being high-end brands by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and others through Facebook Marketplace and several Facebook stores.

The Facebook stores operate under the names of Michelle’s Private Group, Suzi’s Pretty Things, Danielle’s Private Group, Raising Royals Boutique, and possibly others, according to the complaint.

On December 14, 2023, law enforcement seized property belonging to the defendants.

An RV, a 2010 Ford Taurus, and a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe were seized from the defendants, as well as over $33,000 from seven bank accounts and $31,200 in cash from their home.