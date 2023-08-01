5 dead, including 2 children, following crash near Putnam-Baldwin County line

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A two-car accident near the Putnam-Baldwin County line left five dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at 12:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441, just 1.5 miles north of the county line.

Sheriff Howard Sills said in a statement that 22-year-old Hailey Brook Hayes, of Eatonton, was driving her Honda Civic south on the highway’s northbound lanes. She hit another driver, 44-year-old Mayla Dostie, of Eatonton, in her Nissan Xterra, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the drivers and passengers in both cars died at the scene.

The victims included Hayes’ two children: 8-month-old Tucker Hudspeth and 3-year-old Bentley Barlow; and Zaleigh Adaya Brooks, a 23-year-old also from Eatonton.

The crash remains under investigation.





