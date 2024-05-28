5 arrested after metro Atlanta man shows up to hospital kidnapped, shot, stabbed

ATLANTA — Five people in Bartow County are facing serious charges after a man showed up at the hospital claiming he had been kidnapped, beaten, shot and stabbed.

Deputies were called to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center on Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. when a 32-year-old man showed up with a gunshot and stab wound.

He told investigators that the incident happened at a home on Wagon Wheel Drive in Acworth, nearly 15 miles from the hospital.

The man, whose identity has not been released, told deputies that he was held against his will and was shot, stabbed and then repeatedly beaten by a group of people.

After the assault, he told investigators that his attackers let him leave.

Those arrested include:

Jaleyne Elymar Vivas-Blanco, 20 - charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence

Jerry Scott Taylor, 42 - charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Austin Reed Sedlaczek, 24 - charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and obstruction

Michael Charles Wade, 33 - charged with tampering with evidence

Stephanie Lynn Holbrook, 52 - charged with tampering with evidence

All are being held in the Bartow County Jail.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap says everyone involved knew one another and they don’t expect to arrest anyone else.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.