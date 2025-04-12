4th annual gun buyback event held in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs, in partnership with South Fulton city and community leaders held the fourth annual Community Gun Buyback event on Saturday at Butner Road Shopping Center Plaza.

The annual gun buyback event was held to support efforts to reduce gun violence and improve public safety throughout the city.

“We hope that this buyback event will persuade residents and others to safely turn in unwanted firearms,” said Councilmember Gumbs. “This can have a lasting impact on neighborhoods across the city, and working together we can build a safer community for everyone.”

Residents returned unwanted guns without any questions asked, no ID requirement and no photos taken.

The guns were accepted on a first come, first served basis. Participants were provided $75 for good condition firearms; $50 for fair condition firearms; $25 for poor condition firearms.