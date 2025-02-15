48-year-old woman found dead in jail, Henry County sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate has died in the Henry County Jail on Friday, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told WSBTV.

Sheriff Scandrett says a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive during a routine safety check.

Jail medical staff, sheriff’s office staff and Henry County Fire Rescue crews attempted to give the woman medical attention, but she was pronounced dead.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was in jail since Feb. 12 for failure to appear for a disorderly conduct charge.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play.