Local

48-year-old woman found dead in jail, Henry County sheriff says

By WSB Radio News Staff
Trey Holly
Trey Holly The LSU running back was jailed in his hometown of Farmerville. (Allan Swart/iStock)
By WSB Radio News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate has died in the Henry County Jail on Friday, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told WSBTV.

Sheriff Scandrett says a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive during a routine safety check.

Jail medical staff, sheriff’s office staff and Henry County Fire Rescue crews attempted to give the woman medical attention, but she was pronounced dead.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was in jail since Feb. 12 for failure to appear for a disorderly conduct charge.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!