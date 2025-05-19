Local

4-year-old killed in ATV crash in Forsyth County

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATV
ATV accident: (Fikretozk/iStock )
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A tragic ATV crash in Forsyth County has claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy. Police say the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Valley Stream Drive, near Campground Road, when a 16-year-old driver lost control of the ATV. The 4-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Both boys were thrown from the ATV, and neither was wearing a helmet. The 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!