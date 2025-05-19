4-year-old killed in ATV crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A tragic ATV crash in Forsyth County has claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy. Police say the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Valley Stream Drive, near Campground Road, when a 16-year-old driver lost control of the ATV. The 4-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Both boys were thrown from the ATV, and neither was wearing a helmet. The 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story