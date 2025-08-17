4-year-old girl dies in accidental drowning at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a tragic drowning after a 4-year-old girl was found in a backyard swimming pool at a home on Memorial Drive Southeast Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died. Investigators are calling the drowning an accident.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story