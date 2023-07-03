4-year-old Georgia girl accidentally shoots herself with father’s unattended gun

GROVETOWN, Ga. — A four-year-old Georgia girl who accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s unattended gun has died, according to Grovetown police.

Police said Phoenix Daniels shot herself in her home on May 29. Investigators determined that her father, 24-yar-old Daveon Daniels, left his loaded 9mm Glock on the floor of their home when he went to make a phone call.

He told police he heard a gunshot, went back into the room and found his daughter shot. Daniels and a family member drove the child to the hospital.

The child had been in the hospital since the shooting and died Saturday, July 1.

According to WRDW, investigators concluded the gun had also been illegally modified to be fully automatic.

Daniels has been charged with possession of a machine gun, second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Daniels is expected to face more charges. He’s been in custody since the shooting.

