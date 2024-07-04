Local

4 puppies discovered in west Georgia ditch

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Puppies

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A group of puppies were recently discovered in a west Georgia ditch.

Now, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for their owners.

Cpl. Jon Henderson with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office found the four puppies in a ditch on Mountain View Loop in Buchanan.

It is unclear how long the puppies were in the ditch before being found.

The department said it hoped the puppies weren’t just thrown out.

Anyone who recognizes the puppies is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!