4 killed, including 15-year-old, in I-75 SB crash in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Four people died after a crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Bartow County.

Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton confirmed the deaths of three adults and a 15-year-old had died. Their names have not been released.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. and shut down all southbound lanes just before Red Top Mountain Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

GDOT said lanes started to reopen around 10 p.m.

Triple Team Traffic reported that there was a large debris field and that it appeared to be related to a multi-vehicle crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.