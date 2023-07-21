4 Georgia men arrested in 8 days for sexual exploitation of children

ATLANTA, Ga. — Four men have been arrested in the eight days across Georgia on charges of sexual exploitation of children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

On July 11, the GBI arrested and charged 31-year-old Taylor Harding Gibson, of Clarke County, with six counts of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators said Gibson was part of a peer-to-peer file-sharing program, which led to a search of his home and his arrest.

Also on July 11, the GBI arrested and charged 28-year-old Salvador Martinez with six counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI said they got a tip that Martinez was possibly involved in online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Martinez was taken to the Oconee County Jail upon his arrest.

On July 13, the GBI arrested 51-year-old Steven Lawrence Jones in Fulton County on four charges of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI was also alerted to Jones possible involvement in child sexual abuse materials via a tip. Jones was taken to the Fulton County Jail upon his arrest.

On July 19, the GBI arrested and charged 21-year-old Dawson Denmark of Towns County with nine counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI began investigating Denmark’s online activity after getting a tip. Denmark was taken to the Towns County Jail upon his arrest.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

©2023 Cox Media Group