4 charged with murder after 19-year-old girl found shot in car in north Georgia

By WSBTV
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl has died after being shot earlier this week and four young men have been arrested for her murder.

Gilmer County deputies say someone called 911 about a shooting on South Main Street in Ellijay just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies and paramedics found 19-year-old Mallory Lyric Warden inside a car with a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. She died from her injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting happened several miles away on Talona Road in Gilmer County.

Four people have been arrested and charged with felony murder, according to Gilmer County Sheriff Stacy Nicholson: 21-year-old Gray Anthony McClure, 17-year-old Robert Gabriel Shoilekov, 18-year-old Davonnte Lavon Brehorn and 19-year-old Anthony Jared Inestruza Whisnant.

According to jail records, McClure, Brehorn and Whisnant are being held in the Gilmer County Jail. It’s unclear where Shoilekov is currently being held.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to Warden being shot.

The sheriff’s office says the GBI is assisting in the investigation and more arrests may be made.

