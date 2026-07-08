4 charged, 1 on the run in connection to metro Atlanta human trafficking investigation

MARIETTA, GA — Four people have been charged and one person is wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Marietta police officers responded to an apartment complex at 730 Franklin Gateway on May 27 after maintenance workers discovered people inside a vacant apartment and called 911.

When officers arrived, maintenance unlocked the door, where police found three males and two females sleeping inside.

“While questioning the individuals, it was discovered that one of the males, 17-year-old Keatron Jones of Marietta, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault,” Marietta police said.

Police said another male was underage and had been reported missing by his family. He was taken to Marietta Police headquarters and reunited with his family.

A third male, 18-year-old Jadon Mitchell of Marietta, did not have any warrants at the time and was released, according to police.

The two juvenile females had both been reported as missing runaways and appeared to be under the influence and in need of medical attention. Both were transported to a local pediatric hospital.

Marietta police said they later partnered with the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, and the case evolved into a human trafficking investigation.

Police announced the following charges stemming from the May 27 incident:

Damian Downing was charged June 18 with removal of a monitoring device, obstruction, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, crossing guard lines with marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Jadon Mitchell was charged June 29 with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and first-degree burglary.

Keatron Jones was charged June 30 with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and first-degree burglary.

The juvenile male found inside the apartment has also been charged through a juvenile complaint, according to police.

Marietta police said Jadon Mitchell is not in custody and has an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Marietta Police app or by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Moore at (770) 794-5345.