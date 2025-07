NORCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Norcross man.

GBI officials say the family of 38-year-old Phat Tan Bui reported him missing on July 18. He was found on Saturday evening in the parking lot of Bell Mountain in Towns County.

According to GBI officials, no foul play is involved.

The medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.