Local

38-year-old man stabbed in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Police lights
(fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a stabbing report in the area of 232 Forsyth St. just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the man and current extent of his injury are unknown.

According to investigators, the victim may have been walking in an alleyway near the 200 block of Peachtree St. when two unknown suspects tried to rob him.

Police are searching for the suspects.

