38 defendants sentenced in Atlanta federal court in massive prison-based drug trafficking operation

ATLANTA, GA — After a multi-year investigation, 38 defendants are sentenced in Atlanta federal court for their roles in a massive prison-based drug trafficking operation.

They were distributing heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl throughout the metro-Atlanta area, as well as laundering drug proceeds to Mexico. These prison brokers relied on conspirators on the outside to store, package and distribute multiple types of illegal drugs.

Their sentences range from 3 to 27 years in prison.

One of the defendants remains at large.