COBB COUNTY — An investigation is underway after police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Cobb County.

Authorities rushed to the area of Mabelton Parkway, north of Community Drive just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man was outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a driver in a White Nissan Murano.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit and run is being asked to contact police.