36-year-old Atlanta man shot and killed

VIDALIA, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old Atlanta man over the holiday weekend.

GBI officials say Vidalia police officers responded to the 500 block of East Jenkins Street after reports of a shooting around 3:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man identified as Rashad Lumpkin in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

GBI officials say anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

GBI officials add the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is complete.