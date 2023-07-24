3-year-old girl drowns in pool owned by Atlanta reality TV star, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A three-year-old girl has drowned at the home of an Atlanta reality star, according to police reports obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Cobb County police responded to reports of a drowning on Sherwood Lane in Marietta on July 7.

The home is the address of Quadriyyah “Quad” Webb, who is a main cast member on the show “Married to Medicine: Atlanta.”

Police said they were advised that a three-year-old girl had drowned in the backyard swimming pool. When officers got to the scene, they found firefighters giving the child medical aid. They took her to Scottish Rite Hospital, where she died.

Police spoke with two men who were visiting the home who said they were in the pool for around two hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then got out and ordered pizza. The men said they went inside and hung out for a while, and when they went back downstairs, they saw what they thought was a doll in the pool.

The men realized it was the child, pulled her from the pool and called 911. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers determined that the child was the daughter of Tamica Webb, who is from Memphis, Tennessee. She was identified in the police report as Aryanna Rice.

The police report lists the Marietta home as Rice’s address, though the police report said the child was just at the home for a month-long vacation. Webb posted photos a child named “Ari” on her Instagram page with the caption:

“You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you. Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be a part of your life! I got you forever!!!”

Police interviewed the child’s grandmother, Mary Loise Cox, who said the last time she saw the child was with her daughter, Quadryyah, but she couldn’t remember what time.

The police report lists the drowning as a tragic accident. Webb has not commented on the child’s death or said what her exact relationship is to the child.

“Married to Medicine” debuted on Bravo in 2013 and chronicles the lives of several women in the Atlanta medical community including doctors and doctors’ wives.

Webb was married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford before she filed for divorce in 2018.

Webb has been a main cast member for the majority of the series, although she was credited as a “friend” in season eight. She became a main cast member again in season 10.

According to Bravo, Webb is a former medical sales representative and is now a business owner, author, fashion icon and philanthropist.

