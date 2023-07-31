3 siblings killed in fiery crash off I-75 in Clayton County identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents have identified the three siblings who were killed in a fiery Interstate 75 crash with their dog and a friend.

On Friday, Clayton County police responded to a crash that happened just after 1 a.m. near Interstate 285.

Jean Pamphile confirmed in a GoFundMe account his three children were among the four killed with their family dog.

“My wife and I were awakened by news that no parents should ever have to hear. ‘Ma’am, Sir do you know… Please have a seat.’” Pamphile wrote. “The words that followed was just heartbreaking. “Your kids were involved in a car accident and they did not make it.’”

Pamphile says their 21-year-old Carl, 18-year-old Brenda and 14-year-old Jovany died in the crash with their dog Zoe. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family’s funeral expenses

Clayton County police says the Pamphiles and a fourth victim, who hasn’t been identified, were in a speeding car that clipped another vehicle and hit a tree.

Two of the victims were ejected. The other two and the dog were still in the car when it caught on fire. Police said they do not believe racing was involved.

Investigators have not identified who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

