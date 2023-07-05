3 people in critical condition after stolen car chase ends with crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A car chase ended in a crash and sent three people to the hospital in Newton County on Tuesday, according to Georgia State Patrol.

On July 4, troopers arrived near Highway 81 in Newton County to assist with a car chase that ultimately ended in a crash.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the scene when EMS officials confirmed that two people were taken by life flight and one person was transported on the ground to a nearby hospital.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said a stolen vehicle hit one of its Flock systems Tuesday afternoon. A deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect took off.

NCSO said the chase began at Crowell Road and went into Porterdale, before ending at an intersection when the suspect ran a red light, which caused an accident with two other vehicles, injuring three people.

The suspect then fled the scene. All three victims are in critical condition. None of them have been identified.

GSP is handling the investigation.





©2023 Cox Media Group