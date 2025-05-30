3 men wanted for burglary, other crimes arrested in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Three men wanted for multiple crimes in Hall County were arrested this week, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says.

27-year-old Georgia man Michael Chosewood turned himself in to the Hall County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Service Unit deputies arrested 36-year-old Columbus man David Cornett. On Friday, officers arrested 51-year-old Carl Padgett.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Chosewood was wanted in connection to deposit account fraud since 2023.

Padgett was wanted for first degree burglary and Cornett was wanted for second degree burglary and second degree criminal damage to property.