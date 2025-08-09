3 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in metro Atlanta early on Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of Clairmont Road and 9th Street in Brookhaven just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a small plane crash.

Upon arrival, a small prop plane was found in the front yard of a home.

Three passengers inside the plane were pulled out and rushed to a local trauma center.

According to officials, the plane is a Piper PA-28 and belonged to All2Fly Flight School. The plane left Peachtree-DeKalb airport just before 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

