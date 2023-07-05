Local

3 firefighters hurt after tractor-trailer hits engine responding to car fire on I-285

Fiery crash on i-285

ATLANTA — Three Atlanta firefighters were hurt as they responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 285 Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 that firefighters were on the eastbound side near the Jonesboro Road exit after a car caught on fire just after midnight.

That’s when police say a tractor-trailer passing by hit their fire engine.

Officials transported three firefighters to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver refused to be transported for his minor injuries.

Atlanta police said he will be cited for the crash.

