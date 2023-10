CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly, multiple-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), five cars were involved in a crash on Highway 27 near Highway 5 on Monday evening.

CCSO confirmed three people have died.

The sheriff’s office also said two of the vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

GSP is leading the investigation.





