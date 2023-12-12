Local

3 arrested for shoplifting from Athens Walmart, with kids in tow

3 arrested for shoplifting from Athens Walmart, with kids in tow

ATHENS, Ga. — At least three people are accused of shoplifting from an Athens Walmart -- with their kids in tow.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported that on Dec. 8, deputies were called to a local Walmart where a loss prevention officer caught two Elberton women skip-scanning items valued at $653.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to jail, while a 28-year-old woman was allowed to leave the store because she had her small child with her. She is also facing a shoplifting charge.

The two women were not identified.

The next day, on Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to the same Walmart, where a man and woman were caught skip-scanning more than $200 worth of merchandise. They were taken to jail. A family member was called to come take custody of their 2-year-old child.

Deputies have not identified the suspects.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!