27 arrested in Carrollton drug and gun raids; fentanyl along with illegal weapons seized

By WSB Radio News Staff
drug raid (Carrollton Police Department)
CARROLLTON, GA — More than two dozen people are behind bars following a two-month crackdown on drugs and illegal firearms by Carrollton’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit.

Police say 13 search warrants executed over the summer led to the arrest of 27 individuals on felony charges related to drug trafficking and illegal gun possession.

Among the items seized, more than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and $67,000 worth of deadly fentanyl. Officers also recovered 14 firearms, including several that had been illegally modified into fully automatic weapons.

ACE officers say the raids are part of a targeted effort to reduce violent crime and drug activity in the area.

“We are out here, and we are not slowing down,” said officials with the unit. “These arrests send a clear message to criminals, we will find you.”

