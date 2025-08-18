25-year-old Georgia man identified as Lake Chatuge drowning victim

WOODSTOCK, GA — A metro Atlanta man has died after an apparent drowning at a lake in northeast Georgia.

The Georgia DNR identified the victim as 25-year-old Brek Lewis Green.

Green was swimming with a friend on Lake Chatuge in Towns County when the friend returned to his dock and briefly went inside.

When he came back out, Green was missing. Officials used sonar to find and recover green’s body a short distance from the dock.

According to the obituary from Poole Funeral Homes, Green is a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University. He was born in Arizona and grew up in Woodstock.

“Brek had a smile that would light up any room,” the obituary read. “Always with contagious laughter and with a heart of gold. At 25 years old, he brought together his closest loved ones and his cherished friends to share our memories of him and the light that touched each of us. We all know there is never a dull moment with Brek around.”

The visitation for Green will be held at Poole Funeral Home located at 1970 Eagle Dr. in Woodstock from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Aug. 22. The funeral will be held on Friday at 3 p.m.