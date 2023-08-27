23-year-old dies after going for a swim in Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he went swimming in Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said just after 3 p.m. Saturday, game wardens, crews with Gwinnett County fire and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible drowning at Lanier Park.

According to the investigation, a man was swimming when he went under and did not resurface.

When crews arrived, they located the swimmer in 10 feet of water with the help of boat-mounted sonar.

Officials confirmed the victim, 23-year-old Edgar Steven Cruz Martinez, was dead when he was pulled from the water.

No additional information was provided regarding this incident.

