23-year-old Carroll County man arrested on child porn charges

Joaquinn Hunt (CCSO)

VILLA RICCA, Ga. — A Villa Rica man is facing several charges of child pornography.

According to Villa Rica Police, an investigation into Joaquinn Hunt began on August 18 when Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation detectives received a tip.

The tip led officials to conduct a search warrant at a home on Hemlock Court in Villa Rica.

Officers said they found evidence of child pornography and Hunt was arrested.

Hunt is charged with five counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.

He is currently behind bars at the Carroll County Jail.

