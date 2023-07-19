22-year-old Atlanta-based YouTube star who vanished during weekend trip found dead

ATLANTA — An Atlanta YouTube star and social media influencer has died following an epileptic event, according to her family.

Annabelle Ham, 22, was visiting friends near Fairhope, Alabama when she disappeared on Saturday, the Daily Mail said.

She was last seen walking along a pier. Her body was found on Sunday, according to the Fairhope Police Department in Alabama.

Her sister, Amelia Ham, took to Instagram to announce her death.

“Sometimes I don’t understand why God does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things,” she wrote. “I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”

Her other sister, Alexandria, posted on Instagram on Monday that her family was heartbroken.

“There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A sparkplug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her,” Alexandria wrote. “She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

In a statement obtained by the Daily Mail, Annabelle’s family confirmed Monday she died from an epileptic episode.

“We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” the family said. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

Annabelle was a student at Kennesaw State University, and her sorority posted a statement about her death saying she was “cherished by all who knew her.”

“Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation,” the post said. “Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short.”

The social media influencer was known for her videos about life as a college student, makeup tips and shopping hauls.

She had more than 73,000 followers on Instagram and 77,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Her fans have been leaving messages of condolence for Annabelle since learning of her death. So far, no funeral details have been released.

