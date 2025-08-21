21-year-old woman killed, man injured in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Cobb County on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Mars Hill Road and Hadaway Road after a crash around 10:14 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 30-year-old Dallas man was traveling west on Hadaway Road toward Mars Hill Road in a red 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, a 21-year-old Powder Springs woman was traveling south on Mars Hill Road toward the intersection in a black 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Police investigators say both cars entered the intersection at the same time and “the front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Nissan. The Nissan was redirected to the shoulder, where it came to rest. The Chevrolet also left the roadway, rotating counterclockwise before coming to rest on the sidewalk and shoulder.”

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her identity was not released. The 30-year-old man in the Chevrolet was injured, but declined medical treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.