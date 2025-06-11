Local

2025 shopper’s guide to pesticides Dirty Dozen released

By WSB Radio News Staff
The 2025 shopper's guide to pesticides in produce, also known as the Dirty Dozen, has been released by the Environmental Working Group.
By WSB Radio News Staff

The 2025 shopper’s guide to pesticides in produce, also known as the Dirty Dozen, has been released by the Environmental Working Group.

The list, based on government testing of non-organic produce, highlights fruits and vegetables with the highest levels of pesticide residue.

Spinach topped the list, containing more pesticide residue by weight than any other item.

Strawberries, kale, mustard greens, and collards followed closely.

Blackberries made their debut, and potatoes made the list for the first time in recent years.

