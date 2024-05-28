20-year-old shot to death by 16-year-old in attempted armed robbery in Athens

ATHENS — A 20-year-old father was shot to death in what authorities say was an attempted armed robbery in Athens.

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. on May 27 at the Rolling Ridge Apartments.

The victim, Cameron Manago, was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Zyquavious Thomas, 16, has since been arrested and charged with felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated assault. Thomas is being charged as an adult.

A woman on social media later identified Manago as the father of one of her children. “Every time she seen her ‘dada’ she brightens up real bad,” Mykiah Stephens wrote. “I love you and your name will still be alive as long as I’m standing.”

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or via email at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

