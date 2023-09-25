20-year-old Ga. woman arrested for DUI after she flips car on highway, injuring 2, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia woman has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies said two people were injured in a violent crash with her vehicle while she was driving under the influence.

Habersham County deputies said the wreck happened Saturday night on Ga. 15/441 north near Hollywood.

Deputies said Augusta Naggie was driving a white Toyota Camry southbound when the car flipped over, crossed the median and came to rest on top of the guardrail on the northbound shoulder.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. They have not been identified and their conditions have not been released.

Naggie was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, underage consumption and possession of open alcohol containers.