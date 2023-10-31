Local

20-year-old, 18-year-old killed in wrong-way crash in north Georgia

Kevin Mejia (GoFundMe)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Two young people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Bartow County Friday morning, according to the Bartow News Journal.

Georgia State Patrol said that a Mazda 3 was traveling west on Highway 211 in the eastbound lanes and hit a Jeep Compass.

The driver of the Mazda, 18-year-old Bridget Canup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, 20-year-old Kevin Meija, was also pronounced dead.

Mejia’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses.

“He was the light in our home, a young man full of bright energy. He was a passionate barber, our mighty barber from Cartersville. He had set himself a lot of goals to be completed before he reached 30, but unfortunately, death came in his way,” the family wrote on GoFundMe.

So far, the family has raised nearly $15,000.

Canup’s family has not created a GoFundMe.

