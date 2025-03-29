Local

2-year-old girl dies after being hit by car, Atlanta police say

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after they say a two-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in southeast Atlanta on Friday evening.

Officers were informed of a child being rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say a driver in a Land Rover turned onto a private road leading to 2201 Glenwood Ave. when the girl ran in front of the passing Land Rover and was subsequently struck.

The driver remained on the scene, police say. The identity of the victim and the driver were not released by police.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

