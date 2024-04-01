2 women killed, 5 injured after gunmen opens fire from car Easter morning, GBI says

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two women died in a shooting in Laurens County early Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m., Dublin police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Police say a vehicle stopped near that address and the people inside the vehicle fired shots, striking seven people.

Two of the victims who were shot, Miyori Ellington, 23, of Dublin, and Sacred Brown, 24, of Dublin, died at the scene.

Five other shooting victims were treated at the hospital. Four of those victims are still hospitalized. Their conditions have not been released.

Police have not yet made any arrests in this shooting.

Dublin police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the murders.

Their investigation is ongoing and active.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-275-0803.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.