2 women found alive after plane crashes into tree in Clayton County

Private plane crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said a private plane crashed into a tree overnight.

Police said two women were on board the plane and they were found alive.

The CCPD said they received a distress call from a private plane on Tuesday at 11:55 p.m. Officers were told the plane was running out of gas.

It took authorities over an hour to find the plane that crashed on Tara Beach Lane.

They found the plane and the two women at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the women somehow escaped the plane and they were found on the forest floor.

The two unidentified women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clayton County Police Department is currently working on the incident and they are asking people to avoid the area.


