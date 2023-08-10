2 women arrested after forcing 7-year-old to take THC-infused gummy, smoke THC pen

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two women have been arrested after officials say they forced a child to ingest marijuana.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Floyd County deputies were recently called to investigate a case involving child cruelty.

Authorities said Nicole Lucille Rinker and Racquel Price gave a seven-year-old a THC gummy and a THC vape pen and made her smoke it.

According to the report, the seven-year-old told them she did not want to ingest the drugs because she did not like how it made her feel.

Medical staff confirmed in the report that the child suffers from an underlying medical condition. They did not say what the effects of the THC would have on the condition.

“The child was placed under excessive mental and physical stress,” the report said.

Authorities did not say why Rinker and Price made her ingest the drugs.

The relationship between the women and the seven-year-old was also not specified.

Rinker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of minor, first-degree child cruelty and reckless conduct.

Price was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

©2023 Cox Media Group