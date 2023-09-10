2 women, 1 man shot in drive-by near Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after multiple women and a man were shot near a park.

Police say they received a multiple persons shot call around 5:20 p.m. at Richardson Street and Windsor Street near Rosa L. Burney Park on Saturday afternoon.

When police arrived, two women and one man had been shot. They were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

During the investigation, officers located additional victims who sustained damage to their vehicle from gunfire during the incident, however, they were confirmed not to be shot or injured, police said.

According to police, early details surrounding the investigation shows a suspect(s) occupying a dark colored sedan drove past the location and began shooting which resulted in property damage and the victims being shot.

There are no details on the victim’s conditions or possible suspects.

©2023 Cox Media Group