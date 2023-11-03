2 teens found guilty on all counts in death of 15-year-old at New Year’s Eve party in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens have been found guilty on all counts in the death of a 15-year-old at a New Year’s Eve Party.

WSB has been covering the trial against Davion White and Jhabre Wilson in the murder of Landon Smith.

Police said Smith was an innocent bystander when he was killed at a party on Deering Court in Douglasville last year.

Prosecutors said White and Wilson went to the party looking for rival gang members, but when they didn’t find any, they left in a car and started shooting as they drove away.

On Friday, a jury found White and Wilson guilty on malice murder, felony murder, multiple aggravated assaults counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group