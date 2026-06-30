2 teens charged in connection with armed robbery and shooting in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police detectives have arrested multiple teens in connection with an armed robbery investigation tied to a shooting that happened on April 25.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hudson Drive in Lilburn after a man reported he was attacked while attempting to meet someone for a purchase.

The victim told detectives he was confronted by multiple armed individuals and assaulted before escaping after a shot was fired, according to Gwinnett County police.

Detectives identified 16-year-old Tyrell Jayden Robinson and 18-year-old Jermaine Jamar Bennett as suspects.

Search warrants led to the seizure of multiple firearms, including a handgun equipped with a switch that converted it to fully automatic fire, marijuana, THC vape products, and an AR-15 rifle with an altered serial number.

Robinson and Bennett were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

Gwinnett County police said evidence recovered during the investigation also led to the arrest of an additional juvenile, who was charged with criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

The investigation remains ongoing.