2 stabbed after altercation escalated in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were stabbed in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Fairway Circle after reports of a stabbing just before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old woman with a stab wound to her head and face. A 43-year-old man was also stabbed in his head and face.

They were rushed to the hospital. The identity of the stab victims and current extent of their injury was not released.

According to investigators, the man and woman were at an event at 1700 Lakewood Ave. when they were involved in an altercation with an unidentified suspect that escalated.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.