2 shot and killed inside Georgia Walmart in possible murder-suicide

HIRAM, Ga. — Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a Walmart in Paulding County.

Hiram police say they were called to the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway on Wednesday evening to reports of a shooting.

Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital. They both died from their injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

It appears the shooting was a murder-suicide, according to Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner.

Authorities said one of the victims appeared to be a Walmart employee. Store officials have not confirmed.

Walmart released a statement which read:

“We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation.”

A witness described the moment when shots rang out inside the store as he was shopping.

“My heart dropped. There was so much to process in my head,” said Devani Lopez. “At first I thought there’s no way this is really happening.”

