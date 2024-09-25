Local

2 people rushed to the hospital after being shot at DeKalb apartment complex

2 people shot at DeKalb County apartment complex (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after being shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Officers were called to The Landings at Pleasantdale apartments on Meadowglenn Village Lane off of Pleasantdale Road near I-85.

Police say that two people were shot at the apartment complex.

They have not commented on the conditions or identities of either of those people.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects or motives.


