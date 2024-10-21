2 people, 2 dogs dead after ‘unattended cooking’ causes fire in Roswell apartment

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell fire officials said unattended cooking was the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of two people and two dogs.

On Saturday, at 3:58 a.m., Roswell firefighters were called to the Champions Green Apartment complex regarding a fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the three-story building. Firefighters immediately began a search and found two victims inside the apartment. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims’ ages and identities were not released. Two dogs were also found dead inside the apartment, according to officials.

According to investigators, the fire was determined accidental, caused by unattended cooking. Investigators confirmed that smoke alarms were on and operating during the time of the fire.

Roswell officials said two neighboring units were impacted, displacing six residents. The Red Cross offered assistance to those affected.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families affected by this devastating loss,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “This tragedy is a reminder of how quickly accidents can happen. We encourage everyone to take simple precautions when cooking to help prevent future tragedies.”

The Roswell Fire Department, Roswell Police Department, and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office ask residents to stay mindful while cooking. Cooking fires are a leading cause of home fires, and small actions —like staying in the kitchen while cooking and ensuring smoke alarms are working can make a difference in keeping your home safe.