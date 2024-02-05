2 motorcyclists hospitalized after leading GSP on chase along I-75, topping speeds of 140 mph

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after leading Georgia troopers on a chase that ended in a crash.

It was Saturday around 10 a.m. when Georgia State Patrol troopers noticed two black BMW 1000RR motorcycles pass them on Interstate 75 northbound in Bartow County.

GSP said troopers caught up to the motorcyclists near mile marker 289 and tried to stop them, but both riders refused, leading to a chase.

According to GSP, both motorcyclists began to drive recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, while reaching speeds of 140 mph.

The chase led troopers into Gordon County on I-75 where other law enforcement agencies joined in.

Troopers tried three times to box the motorcyclists in, before one rider hit the back of a trooper’s patrol car and began wobbling across the middle lane, according to officials.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his bike, overturning in the right lane, before being ejected off the motorcycle.

GSP said Gordon County deputies tried to stop but were unsuccessful and hit the back tire of the motorcycle as it was leaning over. As one deputy was coming to a stop, they reportedly hit the rider with the lower part of their patrol vehicle. The rider was taken to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment.

At 10:40 a.m., a few moments after the first motorcycle crashed, the second motorcycle showed back up and refused to stop, initiating a second chase with troopers. The second rider continued driving northbound on I-75 in the same reckless manner, according to officials.

Troopers tried to box in the motorcyclist on two separate occasions, but were unsuccessful. At 10:43 a.m., troopers tried to box him in a third time, in the left lane of I-75 at mile marker 325.

GSP said that as the rider tried to drive away, the motorcycle was steered left into a trooper’s patrol car and hit the front push bumper with the back tire of the motorcycle. The rider lost control and laid the motorcycle on its left side and the driver was ejected.

The second motorcyclist was also taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Both drivers’ ages and identities were not released. Both motorcycles were reported stolen out of Greenville, SC, according to authorities.





