2 men who were lost on Lake Lanier found safe

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When two men went missing on Lake Lanier, the outcome is not what you may have expected.

Authorities in Forsyth County say two men who were lost on Lake Lanier on Wednesday evening have been found safe.

Authorities, including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Unit, Fire Department and Georgia State Patrol aviation unit responded to reports of two men missing around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, the two men were visiting the area and took a kayak and paddle board out from their cove to explore. However, they were not familiar with Lake Lanier.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office drone team and marine unit and civilian boaters went to search for the missing boaters. The search was postponed due to weather conditions.

“After sunrise this morning, the two men were located at a hotel at Lake Lanier Islands by an employee,” officials said. “FCSO Marine Patrol units went to the hotel to check with the men and verified both were safe and were not injured.

The men informed authorities they left their cell phones, were lost and stayed on an island overnight. The men saw the hotel and paddled over to ask for help.

“This was a good example of what to do if you get lost: seek help or find refuge/shelter for the night and seek help in the morning. Never try to navigate the water after dark if you are not familiar, and especially if you do not have lights,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.